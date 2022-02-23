Falcon Minerals (FLMN) gains 2.73% on Moderate Volume February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FLMN - Market Data & News Trade

Falcon Minerals Corp - Class A (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares gained 2.73%, or $0.15 per share, to close Wednesday at $5.65. After opening the day at $5.52, shares of Falcon Minerals fluctuated between $5.67 and $5.51. 606,256 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 936,980. Wednesday's activity brought Falcon Minerals’s market cap to $262,028,581.

Falcon Minerals is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania..

About Falcon Minerals Corp - Class A

Falcon Minerals Corporation is a C-Corporation formed to own and acquire high growth oil-weighted mineral rights. Falcon Minerals owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas. The Company also owns approximately 80,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Visit Falcon Minerals Corp - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Falcon Minerals Corp - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Falcon Minerals Corp - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles