Fair, Isaac (FICO) falls 0.44% to Close at $417.96 on September 22

Fair, Isaac Corp. (NYSE: FICO) shares fell 0.44%, or $1.86 per share, to close Wednesday at $417.96. After opening the day at $421.05, shares of Fair, Isaac fluctuated between $422.10 and $416.80. 347,423 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 237,762. Wednesday's activity brought Fair, Isaac’s market cap to $12,027,579,331.

Fair, Isaac is headquartered in San Jose, California..

About Fair, Isaac Corp.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

The Daily Fix

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

