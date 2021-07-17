Fair, Isaac Corp. (FICO) gains 0.89% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FICO - Market Data & News Trade

Fair, Isaac Corp. (NYSE: FICO) shares gained 0.89%, or $4.6 per share, to close Friday at $523.93. After opening the day at $522.39, shares of Fair, Isaac. fluctuated between $530.01 and $522.39. 113,437 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 179,931. Friday's activity brought Fair, Isaac.’s market cap to $15,077,063,927.

Fair, Isaac. is headquartered in San Jose, California..

About Fair, Isaac Corp.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

