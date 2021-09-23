Facebook (FB) falls 3.99% for September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange FB - Market Data & News Trade

Facebook Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: FB) shares fell 3.99%, or $14.27 per share, to close Wednesday at $343.21. After opening the day at $347.18, shares of Facebook fluctuated between $349.84 and $340.69. 43,692,859 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 12,491,877. Wednesday's activity brought Facebook’s market cap to $979,521,383,931.

Facebook is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and employs more than 52534 people.

About Facebook Inc - Class A

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

