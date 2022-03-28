EZGO (EZGO) Falls 2.46% on March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EZGO - Market Data & News Trade

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares have fallen 2.46%, or $0.03 per share, as on 11:44:00 est today. Since opening the day at $1.23, 24,328 shares of EZGO have been traded today and the stock has moved between $1.24 and $1.19.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 18.12%.

EZGO is set to release earnings on 2022-06-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on EZGO visit the company profile.

About EZGO Technologies Ltd

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform, EZGO has established a business model centered on the sale of electronic bicycles and battery and e-bicycle rentals, complemented by sale of battery packs, battery cell trading and a charging pile business. Currently, the Company (i) trades lithium cells; (ii) rents and sells lithium batteries; (iii) designs, manufactures, rents and sell e-bicycles and e-tricycles; and (iv) sells, franchises and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

To get more information on EZGO Technologies Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: EZGO Technologies Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles