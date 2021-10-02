EZGO (EZGO) falls 0.34% for October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EZGO - Market Data & News Trade

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) shares fell 0.34%, or $0.01 per share, to close Friday at $2.91. After opening the day at $2.91, shares of EZGO fluctuated between $2.99 and $2.88. 82,935 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 177,958. Friday's activity brought EZGO’s market cap to $31,540,035.

About EZGO Technologies Ltd

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform, EZGO has established a business model centered on the sale of electronic bicycles and battery and e-bicycle rentals, complemented by sale of battery packs, battery cell trading and a charging pile business. Currently, the Company (i) trades lithium cells; (ii) rents and sells lithium batteries; (iii) designs, manufactures, rents and sell e-bicycles and e-tricycles; and (iv) sells, franchises and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

