EZGO (EZGO) falls 0.33% on Moderate Volume August 20

Today, EZGO Technologies Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: EZGO) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.33% decrease. EZGO opened at $3.00 before trading between $3.14 and $2.97 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw EZGO’s market cap fall to $32,407,115 on 98,786 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,159,036.

About EZGO Technologies Ltd

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform, EZGO has established a business model centered on the sale of electronic bicycles and battery and e-bicycle rentals, complemented by sale of battery packs, battery cell trading and a charging pile business. Currently, the Company (i) trades lithium cells; (ii) rents and sells lithium batteries; (iii) designs, manufactures, rents and sell e-bicycles and e-tricycles; and (iv) sells, franchises and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

