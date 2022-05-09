EZCorp, (EZPW) Loses in Active Trading for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EZPW - Market Data & News Trade

EZCorp, Inc. - Class A (NASDAQ:EZPW) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading lower 2.75% to $7.44 on May 9.

412,508 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 386,302 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 3.80% so far in 2022.

EZCorp, shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on EZCorp, visit the company profile.

About EZCorp, Inc. - Class A

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It is dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience.

To get more information on EZCorp, Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: EZCorp, Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Cigna Beats Q1 Revenue and Earnings Estimates, Raises Full Year Guidance PepGen Goes Public in $108 Million IPO Bausch + Lomb Raises $630 Million in IPO, Missing Expectations Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raises $45 Million Via Registered Direct Offering