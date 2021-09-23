EZCorp, (EZPW) falls 0.14% to Close at $7.30 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EZPW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, EZCorp, Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: EZPW) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.14% decrease. EZCorp, opened at $7.36 before trading between $7.43 and $7.25 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw EZCorp,’s market cap fall to $387,530,997 on 431,573 shares -above their 30-day average of 354,151.

About EZCorp, Inc. - Class A

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It is dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience.

Visit EZCorp, Inc. - Class A's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on EZCorp, Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: EZCorp, Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

FAA Urges Airlines To Take Stronger Action With Unruly, Disruptive Passengers Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia