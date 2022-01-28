EyePoint (EYPT) falls 3.40% on Moderate Volume January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EYPT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock fell $0.31, accounting for a 3.40% decrease. EyePoint opened at $9.22 before trading between $9.48 and $8.58 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw EyePoint’s market cap fall to $298,602,061 on 276,958 shares -below their 30-day average of 365,150.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

