EyePoint (EYPT) drops 10.56% on Strong Volume January 10

Today, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: EYPT) stock dropped $1.49, accounting for a 10.56% decrease. EyePoint opened at $13.97 before trading between $13.97 and $12.12 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw EyePoint’s market cap fall to $427,736,437 on 417,674 shares -above their 30-day average of 332,216.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc

EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EYP-1901 leverages a bioerodible formulation of EyePoint's proprietary Durasert® sustained release technology with vorolanib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Vorolanib provided clear efficacy signals in two prior human trials in wet AMD as an orally delivered therapy with no significant ocular adverse events. EYP-1901 is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial initially targeting treatment of wet AMD, with the potential for additional indications in diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

