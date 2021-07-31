Eyegate (EYEG) drops 13.10% to Close at $2.52 on July 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EYEG - Market Data & News Trade

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares dropped 13.10%, or $0.38 per share, to close Friday at $2.52. After opening the day at $2.76, shares of Eyegate fluctuated between $2.84 and $2.48. 2,406,557 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,304,697. Friday's activity brought Eyegate’s market cap to $17,886,738.

Eyegate is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts..

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. EyeGate's lead product, Ocular Bandage Gel ('OBG'), is based on a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid. The objective of OBG is to protect the ocular surface in order for the body to re-epithelialize the cornea and improve ocular surface integrity. The product is applied as a clear topical gel, to the damaged ocular surface, and possesses unique properties that help hydrate and protect the ocular surface to allow for wound healing. EyeGate is in clinical evaluation for two different patient populations: (1) patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy ('PRK') surgery to demonstrate corneal wound repair after refractive surgery; and (2) patients with punctate epitheliopathies ('PE') as a result of dry eye to promote reduction of PEs.

