Extreme Networks (EXTR) gains 7.42% in Active Trading on February 24

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) shares gained 7.42%, or $0.82 per share, to close Thursday at $11.87. After opening the day at $10.65, shares of Extreme Networks fluctuated between $11.88 and $10.46. 1,787,026 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,217,587. Thursday's activity brought Extreme Networks’s market cap to $1,533,756,743.

Extreme Networks is headquartered in San Jose, California..

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. It pushes the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust its end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on its top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Extreme Networks Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Extreme Networks Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News.

