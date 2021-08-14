Extraction Oil & Gas - New (XOG) falls 4.14% for August 13

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - New (NASDAQ: XOG), a Denver, Colorado, company, fell to close at $42.39 Friday after losing $1.83 (4.14%) on volume of 107,244 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $44.06 to a low of $42.39 while Extraction Oil & Gas - New’s market cap now stands at $1,095,385,705.

About Extraction Oil & Gas Inc - New

Extraction Oil & Gas is a Denver-based independent energy company differentiated by its financial, operational and governance model. The Company is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and NGLs in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

