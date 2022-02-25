Exterran (EXTN) gains 2.67% to Close at $5.77 on February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXTN - Market Data & News Trade

Exterran Corp (NYSE: EXTN), a Houston, Texas, company, gained to close at $5.77 Friday after gaining $0.15 (2.67%) on volume of 861,894 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.89 to a low of $5.61 while Exterran’s market cap now stands at $192,161,495.

About Exterran Corp

Exterran Corporation is a global systems and process company offering solutions in the oil, gas, water and power markets. The company is a leader in natural gas processing and treatment and compression products and services, providing critical midstream infrastructure solutions to customers throughout the world. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates in approximately 25 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

