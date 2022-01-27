Expeditors Of Washington, (EXPD) falls 2.06% on Moderate Volume January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXPD - Market Data & News Trade

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD), a Seattle, Washington, company, fell to close at $112.41 Wednesday after losing $2.36 (2.06%) on volume of 1,247,677 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $116.66 to a low of $111.45 while Expeditors Of Washington,’s market cap now stands at $19,042,683,631.

About Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

