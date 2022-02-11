Expedia (EXPE) falls 2.73% on Strong Volume February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXPE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Expedia Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: EXPE) stock fell $5.4, accounting for a 2.73% decrease. Expedia opened at $208.81 before trading between $210.50 and $188.06 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Expedia’s market cap fall to $28,050,324,214 on 7,896,040 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,616,736.

Expedia employs around 24500 people with a head office in Bellevue, Washington.

About Expedia Group Inc

Expedia Group helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. Company is here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. Expedia leverages its platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Expedia family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

