eXp World (EXPI) drops 11.09% to Close at $24.69 on February 18

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) dropped to close at $24.69 Friday after losing $3.08 (11.09%) on volume of 1,627,046 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $27.76 to a low of $24.39 while eXp World’s market cap now stands at $3,642,690,308.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela and SUCCESS Enterprises. eXp World Holdings and its global brokerage, eXp Realty, is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 50,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy and Hong Kong and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for achieving production goals and for contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development resources. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

