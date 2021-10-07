ExOne Co (XONE) falls 1.02% in Light Trading on October 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XONE - Market Data & News Trade

ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) shares fell 1.02%, or $0.23 per share, to close Wednesday at $22.44. After opening the day at $22.44, shares of ExOne Co fluctuated between $22.64 and $22.22. 139,656 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 321,875. Wednesday's activity brought ExOne Co’s market cap to $498,575,106.

ExOne Co is headquartered in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania..

About ExOne Co

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, the Company has been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Its 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials - including metals, ceramics, composites and sand - into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use its technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world's leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting.

