ExOne Co (XONE) falls 0.24% on Moderate Volume July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XONE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ExOne Co Inc’s (NASDAQ: XONE) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.24% decrease. ExOne Co opened at $16.64 before trading between $17.09 and $16.15 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw ExOne Co’s market cap fall to $363,017,561 on 229,747 shares -below their 30-day average of 462,579.

About ExOne Co

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, the Company has been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Its 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials - including metals, ceramics, composites and sand - into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use its technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world's leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting.

Visit ExOne Coâ€™s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on ExOne Co and to follow the companyâ€™s latest updates, you can visit the companyâ€™s profile page here: ExOne Coâ€™s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, donâ€™t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer