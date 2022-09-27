Exlservice Hldgs (EXLS) Falls 12.06% on September 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXLS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Exlservice Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) moved 12.06% Tuesday.

As of 19:00:00 est, Exlservice Hldgs sits at $0.00 and has fallen $20.26 per share.

Exlservice Hldgs has moved 13.38% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 2.01% based on the most recent close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-11-01.

About Exlservice Hldgs Inc

ExlService Holdings Inc. (EXL) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating its domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, EXL looks deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has approximately 31,900 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Canada, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves customers in multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others.

