Exicure (XCUR) falls 4.01% for January 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange XCUR - Market Data & News Trade

Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares fell 4.01%, or $0.0066 per share, to close Friday at $0.16. After opening the day at $0.17, shares of Exicure fluctuated between $0.17 and $0.16. 3,475,186 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 6,038,993. Friday's activity brought Exicure’s market cap to $13,914,298.

Exicure is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois..

About Exicure Inc

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure's lead program is cavrotolimod (AST-008) which is being evaluated in a Phase1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL.

Visit Exicure Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Exicure Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Exicure Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan The Shipping Container Was the Most Important Invention of the 20th Century Currencies and the Global Expansion of Money Supply Commodities Post Strongest Gains in Over a Decade