EXFO (EXFO) falls 0.16% in Light Trading on August 24

EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO), a Quebec, Quebec, company, fell to close at $6.23 Tuesday after losing $0.01 (0.16%) on volume of 77,788 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.25 to a low of $6.23 while EXFO’s market cap now stands at $160,860,126.

About EXFO Inc

EXFO develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. The customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on its unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fibre, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on its expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. The Company has spent over 35 years earning this trust, and today 1,900 EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with the customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

