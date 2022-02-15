Exelixis (EXEL) gains 3.17% on Strong Volume February 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXEL - Market Data & News Trade

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) gained to close at $19.18 Tuesday after gaining $0.59 (3.17%) on volume of 2,342,572 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $19.38 to a low of $18.66 while Exelixis’s market cap now stands at $6,068,501,365.

About Exelixis Inc

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, it established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for its continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Its discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib), COTELLIC® (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO® (esaxerenone), and it has entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from its marketed products and collaborations, it is committed to prudently reinvesting in its business to maximize the potential of its pipeline. It is supplementing its existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery - all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor's (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

