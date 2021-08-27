Exchange Traded Concepts - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) falls 0.92% in Active Trading on August 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange THNQ - Market Data & News

Today, Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Inc’s (NYSE: THNQ) stock fell $0.4046, accounting for a 0.92% decrease. Exchange Traded Concepts - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF opened at $43.98 before trading between $44.09 and $43.73 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Exchange Traded Concepts - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF’s market cap fall to $41,543,500 on 6,741 shares -above their 30-day average of 5,617.

Visit Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Supreme Court Blocks Eviction Moratorium, Ending Protections for 3.5 Million Tenants COVID-19 Surge Overwhelms Hospitals Nationwide T-Mobile Hacker Who Stole Data From 50 Million Customers Says 'Awful' Security Made It Easy Forbes To Go Public Via Merger With Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd