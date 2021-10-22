Exchange Traded Concepts - ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) falls 0.16% in Light Trading on October 21

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (NYSE: ROBO) shares fell 0.16%, or $0.11 per share, to close Thursday at $66.93. After opening the day at $66.75, shares of Exchange Traded Concepts - ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF fluctuated between $67.04 and $66.64. 50,546 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 85,382. Thursday's activity brought Exchange Traded Concepts - ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF’s market cap to $1,867,347,000.

Visit Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

