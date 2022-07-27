Excellon (EXN) Moves Up in Pre-Market Trading for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXN - Market Data & News

Excellon Resources Inc (NYSE:EXN) has already gained $0.0296 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.37, Excellon has moved 7.99% higher ahead of market open.

The company fell 11.83% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Excellon investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:11:45 est.

About Excellon Resources Inc

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

