Excellon (EXN) falls 6.90% on Moderate Volume January 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXN - Market Data & News

Excellon Resources Inc (NYSE: EXN), a Toronto, Ontario, company, fell to close at $0.79 Thursday after losing $0.0497 (6.90%) on volume of 68,915 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $0.72 to a low of $0.67 while Excellon’s market cap now stands at $22,631,560.

About Excellon Resources Inc

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Visit Excellon Resources Inc’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Excellon Resources Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Excellon Resources Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System Russell 2000 Enters Bear Market Territory for First Time in Nearly Two Years TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold