Excellon (EXN) falls 1.90% in Active Trading on August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXN - Market Data & News

Today, Excellon Resources Inc Inc’s (NYSE: EXN) stock fell $0.035, accounting for a 1.90% decrease. Excellon opened at $1.85 before trading between $1.85 and $1.76 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Excellon’s market cap fall to $59,138,092 on 44,863 shares -above their 30-day average of 29,377.

About Excellon Resources Inc

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of its employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Visit Excellon Resources Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Excellon Resources Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Excellon Resources Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Korea Moves To Ban Apple and Google From Forcing Developers To Use Their Payment Systems US Supreme Court Rules 'Remain in Mexico' Program Should Be Reinstated for Asylum Seekers President Biden Says Afghan Evacuation Is on Track for August 31 Deadline House Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint After Reaching Compromise With Moderate Lawmakers