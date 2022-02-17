Exact (EXAS) falls 4.61% in Light Trading on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EXAS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Exact Sciences Corp. Inc’s (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock fell $3.61, accounting for a 4.61% decrease. Exact opened at $77.35 before trading between $77.72 and $74.21 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Exact’s market cap fall to $12,884,278,246 on 1,438,786 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,299,649.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard and Oncotype DX, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

