Evoqua Water (AQUA) falls 2.43% for February 17

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) shares fell 2.43%, or $1.08 per share, to close Thursday at $43.29. After opening the day at $43.97, shares of Evoqua Water fluctuated between $44.32 and $43.20. 513,408 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,104,725. Thursday's activity brought Evoqua Water’s market cap to $5,231,598,491.

Evoqua Water is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania..

About Evoqua Water Technologies Corp

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, its employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

