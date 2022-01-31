Evolving Systems, (EVOL) falls 2.08% for January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVOL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Evolving Systems, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: EVOL) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 2.08% decrease. Evolving Systems, opened at $1.93 before trading between $1.96 and $1.71 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Evolving Systems,’s market cap fall to $23,044,504 on 320,203 shares -above their 30-day average of 77,625.

About Evolving Systems, Inc.

Evolving Systems, Inc. is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America.

Visit Evolving Systems, Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Evolving Systems, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Evolving Systems, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System