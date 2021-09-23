Evolution Petroleum (EPM) falls 1.98% in Active Trading on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EPM - Market Data & News

Today, Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc’s (NYSE: EPM) stock fell $0.1, accounting for a 1.98% decrease. Evolution Petroleum opened at $5.09 before trading between $5.12 and $4.90 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Evolution Petroleum’s market cap fall to $166,234,162 on 199,679 shares -above their 30-day average of 168,278.

About Evolution Petroleum Corporation

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Its largest assets are its interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field and its interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

