Evolent Health (EVH) gains 3.03% for February 9

Evolent Health Inc - Class A (NYSE: EVH), a Arlington, Virginia, company, gained to close at $24.50 Wednesday after gaining $0.72 (3.03%) on volume of 780,043 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $24.81 to a low of $23.97 while Evolent Health’s market cap now stands at $2,190,557,422.

About Evolent Health Inc - Class A

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

