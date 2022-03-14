Evolent Health (EVH) Down 3.60% for March 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Evolent Health Inc - Class A (NYSE:EVH) moved 3.60% down on March 14 to close at $27.84.

436,879 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 746,543 shares.

Evolent Health has moved 4.37% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Evolent Health Inc - Class A

Evolent Health delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions that improve whole-person health while making health care simpler and more affordable. Its solutions encompass total cost of care management, specialty care management, and administrative simplification. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers, is the first company to receive the National Committee for Quality Assurance's Population Health Program Accreditation, and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally.

