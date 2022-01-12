Evoke Pharma (EVOK) falls 0.99% in Light Trading on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVOK - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Evoke Pharma Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: EVOK) stock fell $0.0054, accounting for a 0.99% decrease. Evoke Pharma opened at $0.52 before trading between $0.55 and $0.52 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Evoke Pharma’s market cap fall to $17,592,046 on 55,307 shares -below their 30-day average of 279,547.

About Evoke Pharma Inc

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the commercialization and development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

