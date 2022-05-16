Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Climbs 10.01% on May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVOK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) moved 10.01% Monday.

As of 11:55:24 est, Evoke Pharma sits at $0.30 and has climbed $0.0273 so far today.

Evoke Pharma has moved 28.80% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 50.42% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Evoke Pharma Inc

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the commercialization and development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The Company developed GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

