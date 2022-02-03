Evogene (EVGN) falls 3.70% on Moderate Volume February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVGN - Market Data & News Trade

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) shares fell 3.70%, or $0.05 per share, to close Thursday at $1.30. After opening the day at $1.30, shares of Evogene fluctuated between $1.32 and $1.28. 121,958 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 318,205. Thursday's activity brought Evogene’s market cap to $53,513,751.

About Evogene Ltd

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., seed traits through the Ag-Seeds division, and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

