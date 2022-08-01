Evofem (EVFM) Rises in Light Trading for August 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVFM - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) traded 5.45% up on August 1 to close at $0.77.

7,722,000 traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 37,668,538 shares.

Evofem is down 87.04% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

About Evofem Biosciences Inc

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company's first commercial product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, 'EVOGUARD,' for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

