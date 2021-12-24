EVO Payments (EVOP) falls 0.72% to Close at $24.83 on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVOP - Market Data & News Trade

Today, EVO Payments Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: EVOP) stock fell $0.18, accounting for a 0.72% decrease. EVO Payments opened at $25.01 before trading between $25.68 and $24.81 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw EVO Payments’s market cap fall to $1,177,551,378 on 177,811 shares -below their 30-day average of 320,886.

About EVO Payments Inc - Class A

EVO Payments, Inc. is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

