Evertec Inc. (EVTC) Soars 10.59% on August 18

Evertec Inc. (EVTC) had a good day on the market for Tuesday August 18 as shares jumped 10.59% to close at $34.46. About 4.41 million shares traded hands on 41,107 trades for the day, compared with an average daily volume of n/a shares out of a total float of 71.86 million. After opening the trading day at $31.13, shares of Evertec Inc. stayed within a range of $36.38 to $31.13.

With today's gains, Evertec Inc. now has a market cap of $2.48 billion. Shares of Evertec Inc. have been trading within a range of $35.94 and $18.22 over the last year, and it had a 50-day SMA of $n/a and a 200-day SMA of $n/a.

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, and Business Solutions. The company serves a diversified customer base of financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with mission-critical technology solutions that enable them to issue, process and accept transactions securely. The company derives revenue based on transaction or discount fees or fees based on the number of accounts on file.

Evertec Inc. is based out of San Juan, and has some 2,300 employees. Its CEO is Morgan M. Schuessler.

Evertec Inc. is also a component of the Russell 2000. The Russell 2000 is one of the leading indices tracking small-cap companies in the United States. It's maintained by Russell Investments, an industry leader in creating and maintaining indices, and consists of the smallest 2000 stocks from the broader Russell 3000 index.

Russell's indices differ from traditional indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) or S&P 500, whose members are selected by committee, because they base membership entirely on an objective, rules based methodology. The 3,000 largest companies by market cap make up the Russell 3000, with the 2,000 smaller companies making up the Russell 2000. It's a simple approach that gives a broad, unbiased look at the small-cap market as a whole.

