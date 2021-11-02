Evertec (EVTC) gains 3.27% to Close at $46.69 on November 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVTC - Market Data & News Trade

Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC), a Carr 176 Km 1 3, Barrio Cupey Bajo, company, gained to close at $46.69 Monday after gaining $1.48 (3.27%) on volume of 276,990 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $46.81 to a low of $44.93 while Evertec’s market cap now stands at $3,360,272,577.

About Evertec Inc

EVERTEC, Inc. is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

