Evertec (EVTC) falls 2.63% for January 26

Today, Evertec Inc Inc’s (NYSE: EVTC) stock fell $1.11, accounting for a 2.63% decrease. Evertec opened at $42.76 before trading between $42.94 and $40.80 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Evertec’s market cap fall to $2,960,120,177 on 397,434 shares -above their 30-day average of 310,847.

About Evertec Inc

EVERTEC, Inc. is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

