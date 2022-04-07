Evertec (EVTC) Drops 3.19% on April 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVTC - Market Data & News Trade

Evertec Inc (NYSE: EVTC) has lost $1.31 (3.19%) and is currently sitting at $39.77, as of 11:57:59 est on April 7.

66,749 shares have traded hands.

The Company has fallen 1.08% over the last 5 days and shares gained 7.12% over the last 30 days.

Evertec anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Evertec Inc

EVERTEC, Inc. is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions.

