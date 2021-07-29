Eversource Energy (ES) falls 1.39% to Close at $86.38 on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ES - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Eversource Energy Inc’s (NYSE: ES) stock fell $1.22, accounting for a 1.39% decrease. Eversource Energy opened at $87.38 before trading between $87.88 and $85.75 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Eversource Energy’s market cap fall to $29,668,607,074 on 1,465,574 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,592,810.

Eversource Energy employs around 8084 people with a head office in Springfield, Massachusetts.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource transmits and delivers electricity and natural gas and supplies water to approximately 4.3 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Recognized as the top U.S. utility for its energy efficiency programs by the sustainability advocacy organization Ceres, Eversource harnesses the commitment of about 9,000 employees across three states to build a single, united company around the mission of safely delivering reliable energy and water with superior customer service.

Visit Eversource Energy's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Eversource Energy and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Eversource Energy's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer