EverQuote (EVER) Falls in Light Trading for May 16

Shares of EverQuote Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:EVER) moved 3.27% lower on May 16 to close at $9.48.

194,380 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 405,266 shares.

EverQuote is down 37.42% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-01.

About EverQuote Inc - Class A

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets-their family, property, and future. Its vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

