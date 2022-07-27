Everi (EVRI) Up 5.47% for July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVRI - Market Data & News Trade

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 5.47% to $18.91 on July 27.

509,367 shares traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 626,074 shares.

The company's stock has risen 16.02% so far in 2022.

Everi shares have traded in a range between $15.05 and $26.61 over the past twelve months.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About Everi Holdings Inc

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi's mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers more successful.

