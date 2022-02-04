Everi (EVRI) gains 4.30% to Close at $20.39 on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVRI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Everi Holdings Inc Inc’s (NYSE: EVRI) stock gained $0.84, accounting for a 4.30% increase. Everi opened at $19.47 before trading between $20.64 and $19.24 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Everi’s market cap rise to $1,855,054,184 on 644,663 shares -below their 30-day average of 689,152.

Everi employs around 1400 people with a head office in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Everi Holdings Inc

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi's mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers more successful.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

