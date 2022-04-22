Evergy (EVRG) Falls in Active Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVRG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) moved 1.10% down on April 22 to close at $71.33.

1,536,219 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 982,627 shares.

Evergy is up 6.09% year-to-date in 2022.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Evergy Inc

Evergy, Inc. serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company was formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. Evergy is a leader in renewable energy, supplying nearly half of the power the company provides to homes and businesses from emission-free generation. Evergy supports its local communities where the companuy lives and works and strives to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.

