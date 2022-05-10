Evergy (EVRG) Drops 2.70% on May 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVRG - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Evergy Inc (NYSE: EVRG) fell 2.70% Tuesday.

As of 11:56:27 est, Evergy is currently sitting at $66.12 and has fallen $1.83 per share in trading so far.

Evergy has moved 4.51% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 0.12% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Evergy Inc

Evergy, Inc. serves approximately 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company was formed in 2018 when long-term local energy providers KCP&L and Westar Energy merged. Evergy is a leader in renewable energy, supplying nearly half of the power the company provides to homes and businesses from emission-free generation. Evergy supports its local communities where the companuy lives and works and strives to meet the needs of customers through energy savings and innovative solutions.

